Only 2 per cent goods exported using air cargo services

Lack of connectivity, higher fares turns entrepreneurs away

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad:

Lack of connectivity, higher fares than other cargoes, and inconvenience have turned entrepreneurs away from using the air cargo services. Therefore, it has come to light that the export of goods by air from the district has dropped to 2 to 2.5 per cent.

The city is an industrial hub with thousands of companies supplying various types of goods including, road vehicles and parts, pharmaceuticals products, nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances, plastic and articles , optics and fibers, measuring, medical and similar instruments and parts. The total exports from the city are of Rs 10,136 crore. The air cargo service received a huge response in the beginning. Around 20 to 25 percent of goods were being exported using the cargo service. However, the airport administration fell short of providing the necessary facilities to the entrepreneurs. Within a few months, this ratio dropped to 5 to 8 percent. Meanwhile, the cargo services were closed during the Covid period. After the covid subsided, the cost of the air cargo service rose significantly due to rise in aviation fuel. This made it difficult for the entrepreneurs to send the goods through the air cargo. As per sources, at present only 2 to 2.5 percent of goods are sent through the air cargo services.

Samruddhi expressway to be a boon

Sources of the aviation administration have expressed the possibility that the current volumes of air cargo will decrease as soon as the Samruddhi expressway is opened. The cost of packing the parcel and bringing it to the airport is significantly high. The product could be delivered to the cargo centres in other cities including Mumbai and Nagpur that offer better facilities and services and deliver product to the desired destination at a lower price and in less time.

Entrepreneurs avoid using this service

The air cargo service was important to deliver your product to the desired destination on time, but the airline administration is not willing to provide better facilities and is pretty expensive for the local entrepreneur. Hence they avoid using these services, said Massia president Kiran Jagtap.

Exports In Rs (crore)

Automobiles and parts 5624 crore

Pharmaceutical products 1600

Boilers, machinery, mechanical appliances 1176

Plastic and articles 1176

Measuring, medical instruments and cables 560