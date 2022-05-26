Only 40 per cent water in the dams in the division

Evaporation is taking its toll on water storage, last month it was 51 per cent

Aurangabad, May 26:

The intense heat is taking a toll on the water stock in the dams across the division. Water level in the dams has come down from 51 to 40 per cent. Compared to last year, the water in the project has decreased by about 16 per cent this year.

Intense heat is pushing the rate of water evaporation. In all, 23.0018 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water has evaporated from 11 major projects. Out of 749 small scale projects in Marathwada, more than six projects have dried up.

At present, 55 projects are reaching dead stock. Also, 211 projects have less than 25 per cent water storage. All the dams in the division had overflowed during the last monsoon. Therefore, although the water reserves in this summer are better than in the year 2020-21, the increase in temperature has hit the water projects. In April last year, water stock was around 56 per cent. By the end of May, the dams have reached 40 per cent.

Reservoirs hit by rising temperatures

Water projects in Marathwada have been hit by rising temperatures. Evaporation from 11 large projects is increasing, while water from small and medium projects is evaporating fast. Also, 50 to 75 per cent of water is present in seven medium projects. Only one project has 75 per cent of water stock.

Jayakwadi reaches 43 per cent

Jayakwadi Dam had 56 per cent water storage last month, at present 43 per cent water is in the dam. Last year, it was 55 per cent in May. Also, 1.23 MCM of water has evaporated from the dam. Water storage in medium projects has come down from 45 to 33 per cent. Small scale projects have 23 per cent water storage. The Godavari weirs have 37 per cent water level. Other weirs have 69 per cent water remaining.

Stock present in projects in the division:

Projects Number Stock

Large projects - 11 47.87

Medium project - 75 33.02

Small projects - 749 22.62

Godavari dams - 15 37.41

Other dams - 25 69.38

Total - 875 40.77