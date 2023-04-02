Only then MVA will bag 180 seats

Decision in Vajramuth meeting: Chavan, Thorat, Munde attack on the government

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: If the Vajramuth of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) remains as impregnable as the Deogiri fort, only then we will win 180 seats and once again we will be in power, expressed all party leaders in the Vajramuth Sabha held on the ground of the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister Ashokrao Chavan, former minister Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Dhananjay Munde, former MP Chandrakant Khaire gave opening speeches in this meeting.

Even when the Amritmahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram was going on, the present State government did not take a simple resolution nor arrange a programme. Chavan warned that we will not tolerate this injustice. He appealed to the audience to remember the Panja (Hand), the watch and the torch (Mashal).

Vajramuth sabha highlights:

- Huge police bandobast on the ground and adjoining areas of Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal (MSM).

- E-rickshaw facility to go from Khadkeshwar temple to MSM.

- Party workers started gathering at the venue from 4 pm.

- Everyone was allowed to enter the ground only after a thorough check by the police.

- Occasional raising of slogans of the activists echoed on the ground.

- At 5.20 pm Shaheer and team started the Powada performance.

- The crowd of activists increased after evening.

- Huge crowd of workers at the entrance at 6 pm.

- Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar arrived at the assembly venue at 6 pm.