Operation of morning flight to Hyderabad halts from July 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Citing operational reasons, the private airliner IndiGo, will be halting the Hyderabad-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight service (morning hours) from July 1 to October 25, 2025.

The airliner operates flights to Hyderabad in morning and evening hours. Hence it was convenient for the passengers from the region to visit Hyderabad and return on the same day.

In its letter addressed to the Airport Director of Airport Authority of India (AAI), the IndiGo’s airport manager informed about the discontinuation of air service for around four months. According to the morning schedule of the flight (which is being withdrawn), it takes off from Hyderabad at 6.30 am and arrives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 7.50 am. After a brief halt, it starts its return journey at 8.10 am and reaches Hyderabad at 9.40 am.

Reconsider the decision: ATDF

The Chairman of Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Sunit Kothari, corresponded with the IndiGo headquarters and strongly raised an objection over the withdrawal of Hyderabad flight service (morning). He claimed that it is an unsubstantiated decision and it will pose inconvenience to passengers and create an impact on tourism, business, industry, and other stakeholders in the region. Hence the airline company should immediately reconsider and revoke the planned withdrawal.