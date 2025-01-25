Opinion of Chapalgaonkar

Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar was a distinguished figure who made remarkable contributions to both literature and the judiciary in Marathwada. His passing marks a significant loss. His writings, which spanned the freedom movement and intellectual thought, reflected his unique perspective. His legacy will forever be remembered. I offer my deepest tribute to him. ----------Baba Bhand, Writer and Publisher

A Shocking Departure

The news of Nana Saheb's passing has come as a shock. He was on the verge of turning 88, yet this sad news reached us before that milestone. His influence on both justice and Marathi literature remains invaluable.--------- B.H. Marlapalle, Retired Judge

Unwavering Ideology

Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar was a learned individual who held steadfast to his socialist ideals until his final days. As my relative, he shared a deep bond with my family, often visiting, engaging in thoughtful conversations, and recommending books for us to read. His book on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is an insightful read.------- Prof. Kishore Patil, Former MLA

A Legacy of Justice and WisdomI cannot help but admire his remarkable journey from being a successful lawyer to serving as a High Court judge with exceptional competence, dedication, and honour. Justice Chapalgaonkar’s contributions were unparalleled. He delivered justice in diverse cases, ranging from gram panchayat disputes to elections involving MLAs and MPs. His judgments in matters related to literature and the arts were equally fair and impactful. Maharashtra owes much to his intellectual contributions, which will always remain unforgettable. His logical and law-abiding approach consistently adhered to the constitutional framework, ensuring his decisions served the greater good of society. As someone who has followed his work closely, I see him not only as a brilliant jurist but also as a profound writer in the fields of literature and culture. His insights and writings continue to enlighten us all. After Justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari, Justice Chapalgaonkar stands out as a thinker deeply engaged with society and introspection. He was a true beacon of Marathwada’s literary and cultural heritage. I vividly recall his impactful speech as the president of the All India Literary Conference in Amalner it remains a subject of admiration even today. His legacy in law is extraordinary, with transparent and just decisions in cases involving tenancy laws, landholding acts, cooperative institutions, agricultural committees, and even student admissions to professional courses. Justice Chapalgaonkar’s work has set a benchmark, and his legacy will inspire generations to come.-------Senior advocate of the High Court, Satish B. Talekar