Opportunity to purchase own house before festival of colours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The interest rates on the house loans are more and the new ready reckoner rates will be declared on April 1. It is expected that it will be increased by around 5 percent. Hence, many people taking advantage of the ‘Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ booked their dream homes on Saturday. The customers reacted that they have received the flats and bungalows in their budget and many opined that this was the opportunity to fulfill their dream of having a house of their own. There were several customers, who have booked various projects in various parts of the city. The satisfaction could be seen on their faces. They were seen telling the good news to relatives and friends on phone. It was really an opportunity for them to celebrate before the festival of colours.

The joy of purchasing my own house was experienced by the people on Saturday. Shakti Life Spaces presents and Nabhraj Group supported ‘Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ is underway. It was the second day of the exhibition on Saturday. People along with family members and friends visited the exhibition in an air-conditioned hall in Lokmat Bhavan from 11 am onwards. The stall of all the developers was crowded with people by the afternoon. Everyone was determined to book a house and was spending around five to ten minutes at each stall. They were eagerly taking detailed information about the housing projects. Some were seen taking information about the housing projects being established at their preferred locations. After 4 pm, the entire hall was packed with people. Personal information of all the visitors coming to the exhibition was taken by filling out a form at the entrance. The builders and developers were fully satisfied with the response given by the people to the exhibition as many had made bookings in their housing projects. Others had planned to visit the site and then book the houses on Gudi Padva. People were seen at the stalls till 8 pm.

Last day today

Many people visited the exhibition and booked the houses. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is gaining acclamation as the fastest developing and most important city. Many have the desire to have a house of their own in this city. However, Sunday (March 5) is the last day of the Lokmat Property Show. It will be open at the air-conditioned hall in Lokmat Bhavan between 11 am and 8 pm. The organisers have appealed to the people that they should take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Parking, entry free

Lokmat Property Show is being held in the hall of the back side of Lokmat Bhavan. The parking and entry to the exhibition for the visitors will be free. Hence, people are taking the advantage of the opportunity to purchase a house.

