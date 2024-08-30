Opportunity to purchase row houses, bungalows, flats & plots under 1-roof

Lokmat News Network

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “For people who are eager to buy a house during the ensuing festivals-Ganeshotsav and Navratri,

Lokmat and CREDAI jointly organised the ‘Lokmat Property Show 2024.’ Various options of row houses, bungalows, flats and plots are available under one roof for buyers,” said Dilip Gawde, the Divisional Commissioner.

He was speaking at inaugural ceremony of the 'Lokmat Property Show 2024' presented by Shakti Lifespaces being held at Lokmat Bhavan on Friday morning.

District Collector Deelip Swamy, CREDAI president Vikas Chaudhary, Executive Director of Lokmat Karan Darda and sponsorer Shakti Lifespaces director Rajesh Bharuka were present in the ceremony.

At the beginning of the ceremony, colourful balloons were released into the air by the dignitaries. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and poojan of the portrait of the late Jawaharlal Darda, the founder of Lokmat and veteran freedom fighter.

Divisional Commissioner Gawde said that organising the 'Lokmat Property Show' during the festival days is a welcome initiative.

“No one can stop the development of a city that has good connectivity, water and law and order. Lokmat Property Show is useful for the development of the city,” he said.

Nandkishor Patil, the Editor of Lokmat made an introductory speech in the inaugural session.

Demand for houses to be increased in the coming days

People pay attention to basic needs like food, clothing and shelter. Keeping this in mind, the property exhibition being organised by Lokmat is important. Given the number of industries coming up in Bidkin DMIC, the demand for housing will increase in the coming days. With a house, environmental protection is also necessary. A construction completion certificate is issued only if trees are planted as per the construction rules. Lokmat has provided various housing options under one roof in this exhibition.

(Deelip Swami, district collector)

Admin should pay attention to city’s infrastructure

The Lokmat Property Show was organised at the right time. Nearly Rs 53,000 crore has to the industrial estate. Everything seems to be going well. Around 60 per cent to 70 pc properties of builders are booked during festival periods like Ganeshotsav, Dussehra and Diwali. Also, new projects are announced. The water level in Jayakwadi is increasing. This has solved the water problem. Now, the administration should pay attention to the infrastructure of the city.

(Vikas Chaudhary, President CREDAI)

Preference to provide maximum facilities to customers

The quality of housing projects in the city has improved. Amenities are being provided in housing projects of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the lines of Mumbai and Pune cities. The difference between the projects of 30 years ago and the projects of today can be easily seen. The priority of builders is to provide maximum facilities to home-buying customers. A maximum number of consumers should benefit from Lokmat's property exhibition.

(Rajesh Bharuka, Director, Shakti Lifespaces).

Buy properties in 2 days

Two days (Saturday and Sunday) of 'Lokmat Property Show 2024' have left. The exhibition is open to all, from 11 am to 8 pm. Organisers have appealed to people to visit this exhibition, which is being held in the air-conditioned hall of Lokmat Bhavan.

6 lucky winners get silver coins

The sponsors of 'Lokmat Property Show-2024' presented by 'Shakti Lifespaces' are Suvidhi Ventures, Bhaishree Realty and Viyaan Realty. A silver coin is being given to each lucky customer from gift partner 'Chandukaka Saraf Jewellers'.

The names of the lucky winners are as follows;

1) Sheetal Gaikwad

2) Bhagyashree Joshi

3) Rohit

4) Sachin Udavant

5) Santosh Tathe

6) Ravindra Salunke

Note: Coupons are being collected from every customer coming to the 'Lokmat Property Show'. The dignitaries pick up of draw lots from the collected coupons. A silver coin is being gifted to each lucky customer.