Opposition to release of water for Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts have protested against the release of water for Marathwada from the dam upstream of Jayakwadi.

On Monday, the delegation of Bhandardara, Pravara Pani Hitasvardhan Samiti met the executive director of Godavari Marathwada irrigation development corporation Santosh Tirmanwar and gave a statement in this regard. Chairman of the committee Dr Bhaskarrao Barde led the delegation.

As per the statement, it was decided to release water from a group of dams in Nagar and Nashik districts to Godavari river basin for Marathwada. Due to low rainfall in the upper part of Jayakwadi, the ground water table has deepened. If water is released for Marathwada, the conduction losses are very high. Therefore, this decision should not be considered. It was mentioned that water should not be released from Nagar and Nashik districts this year as it is a matter of life and death of farmers instead of enforcing the law.