Opposition to the renaming of Aurangabad

Will fight a legal battle once again

Aurangabad, June 29:

The Mahavikas Aghadi government on Wednesday took a decision to rename the historic city of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. The decision was strongly opposed in the political circle. Earlier, the Sena-BJP alliance had decided to rename Aurangabad. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court. Now again it was decided to fight a legal battle.

The decision to rename Aurangabad was taken by the then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi in 1995. The decision was challenged in the court by the anti-renaming action committee. The petition was dismissed due to errors. It was later challenged in the Supreme Court. The petition was pending for several years. The petition was disposed of in 2002. Likewise, in 2001, the Vilasrao Deshmukh government withdrew the notification regarding renaming the cities of Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Now the Mahavikas Aghadi government decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The leaders from the Muslim community are expressing surprise at the support given by the Congress and the NCP to this decision.

Give package instead of changing name

There is no point in changing the name of the city. Instead of naming Sambhajinagar, the government should have given a package of a few thousand crores. This could have changed the face of the city. Originally, Aurangzeb was not a name. The word 'Aurang' means the seat of the throne. The name Aurangabad has some historical references. Malik Ambar founded the city. There was no problem in naming the city after him, said Rashid Mamu, former mayor.

Belief in the judicial system

Changing the name of a city does not change its history. Earlier, I fought a court battle with my father. We still have faith in the judicial system of this country. This battle will be fought within the framework of the rights given to us by the Constitution, Khan Abdul Moeed Hashar, social activist.

Decision is wrong

Aurangabad was renamed Sambhajinagar. The proposal was approved by the government. Sambhajinagar was not an issue when the government was formed. Therefore, the decision to rename Sambhajinagar now is wrong. The name Aurangabad is known globally. Aurang means throne. What's wrong with that, quizzed Dr Zafar Khan, State General Secretary, Maharashtra Congress

Unfortunate attempt by the government

This is an unfortunate attempt by the government to save their face after fooling the people. Why wasn’t a proposal tabled in the cabinet meeting held in the last two and a half years. The Shiv Sena knows that now that it has lost power, the people of Maharashtra are also against them. This is just an attempt to save their image, said Sumit Khambekar, Aurangabad district president, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Central government should think seriously

The much talked about 'Sambhajinagar' resolution has been approved. Now the responsibility of the Central government has increased. The government must now think seriously, said Sudhakar Sonawane, former district president, NCP.

We did as we said

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray fulfilled the word of his father Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. His dream of naming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar came true today. Now, in any case, the Central government will have to approve the decision and finalize the renaming proposal. I am happy that the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad has been taken by the Mahavikas Aghadi government, said Chandrakant Khaire, former MP, Shiv Sena.

Why so much delay for the decision

Why didn't the government tackle this issue for two and a half years. This decision should have been taken as soon as Uddhav Thackeray became the CM. The decision is made in a hurry and in the absence of a majority. The decision is welcome. But the decision should have been taken while in majority, said Atul Save, MLA East constituency.