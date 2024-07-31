Oral hygiene: Gateway to good health; Oral Hygiene Day today

Dr Shirish Khedgikar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Global Burden of Disease' study, conducted by the World Health Organisation, found that around 3.5 billion people across the globe suffer from oral diseases, most of which can be prevented by simply maintaining oral hygiene. Every year, August 1 is observed as 'Oral Hygiene Day', in India, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr G B Shankwalkar, renowned periodontist and founder of Indian Society of Periodontology. The day aims at spreading awareness about importance of maintaining oral hygiene by using the reliable aids in scientific manner.

Gum diseases may lead to several systemic complications, including heart disease and diabetes. Poor oral hygiene provides a favourable environment for growth of some harmful bacteria, which can enter the bloodstream and cause infective endocarditis. It is potentially fatal infection affecting heart muscle and valves. Certain gum diseases worsen diabetes by impairing body's ability to utilize insulin, which results in increased blood sugar levels. In pregnant women, periodontitis, which is a common disease of gums, increases the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight babies. Plaque, which is invisible sticky layer of bacteria on tooth surface incorporating food debris, is the causative factor of these diseases. If not removed timely, it gets calcified and becomes tartar, which is dirty, black, brown, yellowish deposit, at junction of tooth and gums. Local irritation of it to soft and delicate gums cause bleeding from gums. Bacteria cause pus formation in gums, if not treated early. This disease is commonly known as pyorrhea. It can damage supporting bone and cause mobility of teeth. Bad breath or foul smell of mouth, due to this disease, troubles not only to the patient, but also to persons in his or her near contact.

These diseases are preventable. Regular cleaning of teeth with toothbrush and toothpaste, by following the scientific method of tooth brushing, demonstrated by the dentist or periodontist is very important. Interdental spaces must be cleaned by using specially designed interproximal toothbrushes or dental floss dipped in mouthwash. Dental floss is the wax coated thread, which can be used to clean surfaces of teeth, where toothbrush bristles do not reach. Cleaning of tongue by using plastic or metal tongue cleaner and drinking ample water to prevent dryness of mouth, controls the problem of bad breath or halitosis. Mouthwashes act as an adjunct to these measures. Therapeutic mouthwashes prevent and treat gum diseases. Consumption of diet rich in fibre, like leafy vegetables and fruits, is advisable. Harmful habits of tobacco, gutkha, areca nut chewing and smoking, which endanger oral hygiene and oral tissue health, must be avoided. Visiting the dentist, at least twice in a year, for prophylactic cleaning of teeth, gum treatment and check-up, help in early detection of oral and dental diseases.

(The writer is Associate Professor at Government Dental College and Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)