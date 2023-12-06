Orange Day at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School's pre-primary section was transformed into a ground of optimism as young students celebrated Orange Day with enthusiasm.

The day was dedicated to the colour orange, and the little ones showcased their creativity during celebrations. The entire KG section took an orange look as all the students and teachers wore orange dress. Children holding oranges in their hands beautified the K.G. Section. Tiny Tots of the section collectively rendered a rhyme Orange. Director Dr Afsar Khan and vice principal Neha Mehveen Khan appreciated efforts by teachers and students.