Orchid English School students do well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Orchid English School students recorded fabulous success in the SSC exam-2022-23. Khushi Anand and Shivani Bainade stood first in the school scoring 95.20% marks each followed by Gayatri Londhe and Pooja Lokhande (94.80% each). The entire team of Orchid Group has extended the heartiest congratulations to all the successful students.