Orchid Group of Institutions students excel in 10th result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Orchid Group of Institutions excelled in the 10th result declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A total of 101 students appeared for the examinations. Of them, 10 scored 90 per cent above marks.

Orchid Techno School chairman Srinivas Nandamuri, the principal, mentors and the entire team of the Orchid group congratulated the students on their success. Awajare Samiksha Ravindra topped the school with the highest marks in the school (96 pc) while Atharwa Vijay Dahiphale is in second place with 95 per cent.