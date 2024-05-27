Orchid students shine in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Orchid English School, Bajajnagar, achieved spectacular success in the SSC examination. Twenty-five students scored more than 90% marks and 135 secured more than 70% marks, maintaining the legacy of 100% results. Shantanu Kurhade and Rutuja Mhase secured 95.% marks and got the first rank in the school. Shraddha Mogare and Aditya Khese bagged the second rank by securing 94.20% marks, while Mahesh Ware 93% came second. Institute president Srinivas Nandamuri, headmistress, all teaching and non-teaching staff and parents congratulated the students.