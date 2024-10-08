Order to form vendors committee by December

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal administration has once again geared up to establish Hawkers Zones in the city. The Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has directed to constitute a City Street Vendors Committee with the cooperation of the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Labour) by the end of December. This will require holding elections for the hawkers.

Currently, there are no designated Hawkers Zones in the city, leading vendors and handcart operators to set up wherever they find space on the roads. This results in significant traffic disruptions. Besides, shopkeepers in front of whom hawkers stand also face challenges. The Central Government established a policy for street vendors in 2014. The municipal corporation had also surveyed street vendors and submitted the list to the Deputy Commissioner's (Labour) office.

However, there was opposition to the regulations, and the matter went to court, which delayed the elections for street vendors. In a meeting with heads of various departments, the administrator discussed the issue of Hawkers Zones and ordered that elections be held to form the committee by December. According to sources, the responsibility for this has been entrusted to CSMC’s Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete.