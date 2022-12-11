Order to send answer sheets of 3.12 lakh students for assessment

Aurangabad: The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) degree course exams started from November 22. Evaluation work has started at 27 centers in 4 districts for answer sheet. Dr Ganesh Manza. director, Board of Examination and Evaluation has instructed all principals and centre-in-charge to send qualified teachers to the assessment centers for timely announcement of results.

A total of 3.12 lakh students have registered for the examination of degree course (excluding first year examination). The second and third year exams of BA, B.Sc and B.Com courses are in process. Examinations for first year and other professional degrees, certificate courses, postgraduate courses have not started yet. There are 240 examination centers in four districts for degree course and the maximum number of 1.48 lakh students for the examination are from arts and social sciences. A total of 43,369 in commerce and management science and 1.19 lakh in science and technology are appearing for the exams. The examination papers are being checked at 27 centers in four districts. As the assessment work needs to be speeded up to get the results in time, it is said in the circular that the examination department should release the qualified teachers for the evaluation work and send them to the evaluation centers.

Announce the results on time

If the results are announced early after the university exams, the next academic year of the students will start early. The answer sheets should be evaluated in time. Professors should also take active participation and the examination department should pay attention to the process, said Dr Narendra Kale, senate member.