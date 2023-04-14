Order to take decision within three months on proposal of DG of Prosecutions

A proposal to register a case regarding financial embezzlement in Patoda municipal council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice SG Chapalgaonkar of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court have ordered to take a decision within three months on the permission proposal filed by the Director General of Prosecutions to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act regarding financial embezzlement in Patoda Municipal Council between 2015 and 2020.

According to the petition, the audit report between 2015 and 2020 of Patoda municipal council showed embezzlement of crores. NCP president Shivbhushan Jadhav demanded that this amount should be recovered from the concerned officials and corporators and a criminal case should be filed against them through a complaint application to the principal secretary of the finance department, secretary of the urban development ministry and other defendants. However, no action was taken on it.

Therefore, Jadhav through Adv Narsingh Jadhav filed a petition in the Aurangabad Bench. During the hearing the government informed that the director general made a preliminary inquiry into the matter and submitted a proposal to the State government to register a crime under the Prevention of Corruption Act under section 17 (A).

Taking note of it, the court disposed of the petition, directing that the state government should take a decision within three months on the proposal submitted by the deputy superintendent of police Aurangabad range Anti-Corruption Bureau with the approval of the Director General (Anti-Corruption Department) to the state government. Additional public prosecutor SB Yawalkar represented the government.