Orders issued to suspend 33 HMs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector and District Election Returning Officer Deelip Swami issued orders to suspend headmasters for their failure to submit employee information to the Election Department.

Assembly election work requires a lot of staff. So, the Election Department seeks services of employees in various Government Departments and aided private schools and colleges.

The Election Department seeks information about the employees of the educational institution before giving election duty.

A total of 92 schools in the district failed to submit their staff information to the Election Department. The District Collector ordered the Education Officers to file cases against the headmasters of those schools. But, the administration did not get that information from 33 schools.

The Education Department has already registered cases against these headmasters. Now, the District Collector and District Election Officer Deelip Swami has ordered the suspension of those headmasters. Of them, 17 are primary schools while the remaining are secondary. The education department informed the district administration that the remaining unaided schools were included in the data by mistake.

Recommendation to be made to stop grant of schools

All the schools that do not provide staff information for election work are private. The school managements have the authority to take suspension action against those employees.

Therefore, the education department will give instructions to the management for the suspension of the headmasters of 33 schools. Collector Swami also said that if the management of the institution does not take such action, the recommendation to stop the grant of that school would be made to the Secretary of the Education Department.