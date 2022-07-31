Ordinance issued by State government for suspension of work challenged

Bench ordered the State government to file an affidavit by August 5

Aurangabad:, July 29:

After the transfer of power in the State, 178 works approved by the Mahavikas Aghadi government under the Beed District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting were suspended by the current State government as soon as it came to power through ordinance. A bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice AR Pednekar of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered the State government to file an affidavit by August 5 in pursuance of a petition challenging the ordinance issued by the government on Friday.

The order also said that the government should give a copy of their affidavit to the petitioners. The next hearing on the petition will be held on August 10.

Ashwini Dhammapal Kirwale of Beed district and others filed this petition through adv Vikram Dhorde. According to the petition, the then State government has announced the decision to suspend whatever works were approved by the DPC meeting on April 1, 2022 through an ordinance dated July 4. It is said that the new guardian minister will reconsider the works approved as per this decision.

Beed DPC has completed the process up to the stage of tendering for the works approved on April 1. The public works department has started further proceedings after getting the approval from the district collector on the tenders for some works on July 5. Beed DPC has sanctioned 178 works ranging from Rs 7 to 8 lakhs, senior lawyer RN Dhorde pointed out to the bench.