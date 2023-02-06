Tamil Nadu: Paramakudi MLA inspects school after students complain of nausea post consuming mid-day meal

Paramakudi Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Murugesan inspected Paramakudi Government Primary School in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu after children complained of vomiting and fainting after consuming mid-day meal.

On Friday, 12 students including eight boys and four girls complined of stomach pain, vomiting and fainting after eating lunch consisting of eggs.

Following that, they were immediately admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that consumption of undercooked eggs can be the reason behind vomiting.

The police also interrogated the students and teachers at the school and at the hospital.

Assistant Collector Abtab Rasool inspected the eggs, food items in the kitchen. Paramakudi City Council President Sethukarunanidhi, District Principal Education Officer Balamuthu and others were present during the inspection.

As per information, there is a total of 240 students studying in the school. The headmaster of the school is Vasanth. Muthukamakshi, the cook of the school prepares food for all 128 students. daily.

( With inputs from ANI )

