Dating and deal breakers

New Delhi, Feb 5 Popular dating app, QuackQuack, analysed 12,000 of its 25-35-year-old users from tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The users of the dating and friendship app were surveyed on what led them to like one person's profile but pass on another. A staggering 59 per cent of these men and women claimed that the traits displayed by the people they prefer to ignore are ones that are deal-breakers for them.

The App questioned these young daters for more information in an effort to better comprehend these defining deal-breakers or non-negotiables, as you may. According to the report, nearly 24 per cent of daters over 30 will reject a person based on their occupation and level of education. The survey's findings also indicate that excluding these fundamentals from your dating profile will result in more rejections.

The dating app's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "From the approximately 24 million chats exchanged last month, we noticed age and differing moral values to be the most frequently mentioned non-negotiables for daters. Most daters are seeking genuine profiles to get serious with; we have recently launched a new feature that gives our users real-time data on the suspended accounts. This feature comes as an industry first move to show QuackQuack takes swift action against suspicious profiles."

Similar Moral Values Are Essential

34 per cent of the daters from tier 1 and tier 2 cities said contradicting moral values and thought process is a deal-breaker. When asked why, these daters mentioned that later in the relationship, these very differences in thinking might become the root cause of conflicts and eventual breakups. Additionally, they voiced that dating someone who does not understand or respect your morals is not a delightful experience.

The green-eyed monster is not a good look!

Excessive jealousy was deemed a deal-breaker by more than 37 per cent of daters. These daters, ranging between 25 and 30, mostly working professionals, expressed that unreasonable jealousy in a person that almost inches towards obsessiveness can indicate more serious issues at play. It can lead to trust issues and aim to control your life.

Age is not just a number for some daters.

Age can be a non-negotiable for women. Around 26 per cent of women aged between 26 and 29 disclosed passing on men who were five years or older than them. In contrast, the survey shows that women above 30 are more likely to hit like on a man's profile, even if they are five to six years older. The age of a man can be a deal-breaker for women, but that depends on their own age.

Where do you live?

Location was found to be another non-negotiable among the daters from tier 1 cities. 22 per cent of men from the metropolitan cities of Delhi and Bangalore admitted not dating women from other locations. For 13 per cent of these users, it is because they don't want to commit to a long-distance relationship. For the remaining 9 per cent, it is largely because of the difference in the ways of life of city dwellers and people from the suburbs.

Cheaters won't be entertained.

The survey shows that 29 per cent of men and women said infidelity is an absolute deal-breaker. A portion of these people mentioned they even pass on people who have cheated on their exes, evaluating the chances of them repeating the same. They expressed how trust is one of the founding pillars of any relationship, and knowing that a person has broken someone's trust in the past, they can't imagine being in a genuine commitment with such people, even if that seems unfair.

Addiction is a deal-breaker

The survey results show that 21 per cent of people from tier 1 and 2 cities find addiction a non-negotiable while looking for a match. They think of it as an "unattractive and unhealthy trait" in a person, and the daters looking for an exclusive and serious relationship don't want to commit to someone who smokes or drinks their way through life.

Genuine or Nothing

On an obvious note, 39 per cent of daters mentioned genuine connections on dating apps are a huge turn-on. From their recent study, it was found that most users are looking for serious and exclusive relationships over casual dating.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor