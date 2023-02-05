Valentine’s Day 2023: Check out the 7 special days of love

February, the month of love, has here. People all across the world are making special preparations to spend time with someone they care about. Valentine's Day is on February 14, however, the celebration of love starts on February 7. Valentine's Week starts from February 7 to February 14.

The first day of Valentine’s week is Rose Day, which is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day.