Orientation programme for tourist taxi drivers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An orientation programme to brush up the soft skills of the tourist taxi drivers has been organised at Smart City Headquarters on Tuesday. The event is organised jointly by India Tourism, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited and Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation between 3 pm and 5 pm. The programme is organised under the guidance of municipal commissioner G Sreekant.

Tourist taxi drivers are the brand ambassadors of the city and they come in contact with tourists on a regular basis. Hence they will be guided on polishing the communication and behaviourial skills and also keep their vehicles clean and well-maintained to impress the tourists.

The Institute of Hotel Management’s Dr Saurabh Krishna will impart training and an expert Raqeeb Ahmed will conduct a workshop on stress management for the participants.

The tourist taxi drivers will also be apprised about the CPR and other life-saving basic techniques to be implemented during an emergence of health emergency.