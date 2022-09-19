Ornaments valuing Rs 1.75L stolen from locked house in Harsul

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Unidentified thieves broke open the house of a school teacher and decamped with ornaments valuing Rs 1.76 lakh from a house in Ashoknagar (Harsul). The incident came to light on Sunday night. The teacher’s wife has gone for delivery, therefore, the house was locked for the past week.

According to details, Sanjay Raut is posted as a teacher in Zilla Parishad’s school at Wadigodri (70 km away from Aurangabad) in Jalna district. His wife is a nurse at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and had gone for delivery to her parents' house. Sanjay then locked the house in Harsul and went to his workplace on September 12. As his wife was not there in the city’s house, Sanjay preferred to report on his duty daily from his native Dhakalgaon (which was close to his workplace).

On Sunday, he had come to the city and found theft in his house. The gold ornaments of his wife including mangalsutra, pendant, earrings etc all valuing Rs 1.76 lakh were missing from the safe. Harsul police station has registered an offence in this regard. PSI Rafiq Shaikh is investigating the case.