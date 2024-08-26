Our protest was not against any political party, but perversion: Yuva Sena chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had protested in front of the Prime Minister on Sunday against the perversion that oppresses women. Our protest was not against any party but against perversion. However, since this protest angered them, the BJP staged a protest against me outside the hotel, alleged Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections, Uddhav Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is on a two-day tour of various constituencies in the district to hold meetings. He was staying at a five-star hotel on Jalna Road. During this time, he interacted with the media persons.

He said, "BJP office-bearers protested against me and the Shiv Sena party outside the hotel where I was staying. But the protest held by the MVA yesterday was to seek justice from the Prime Minister. Yesterday, a PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) was attacked by the 'Koyta Gang' in Pune. The issue of law and order has arisen in the state. We protested against those whose government is in power. We protested to demand accountability. Today, did the BJP need to protest? Do I hold any official position?" he questioned.

Who is the General Dyer who ordered the firing on the protesters?

At Antarwali Sarati, who is the real General Dyer, who gave the order for the lathi charge and firing on Jarange Patil, who was on hunger strike? The public needs to know who gave this order. You may suspend police officers, but shouldn't the public know who gave this order? Aaditya Thackeray further questioned.