Out of State backward categories members demand reservation

Aurangabad, May 17:

The representatives of backward classes who migrated here from other States many years met the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) in the city on Tuesday demanding reservation benefits.

The Commission held its meeting in Marathwada first after 10 years. The commission members held a hearing on 12 memoranda.

Commission chairman Justice Anand Nirgude participated in the hearing online while adv B L Sagar Killarikar, Dr Govind Kale, Nilima Saraf, Laxman Hake and secretary D D Deshmukh were present here.

Its members said their meeting in the city was not held for a long because of pending hearings on Maratha reservation. The MSCBC conducts hearings on the exclusion or inclusion of new caste in the reservation category.

The delegations of 12 castes informed the Commission that they have been living in the State from two to four-generation after migration from other parts of the country, so, they should get reservation benefits.

The Commission rejected the demand on the backdrop of merit. The delegation member requested the MSCBC to reconsider their demand of reservation.

It held a hearing on memoranda submitted by Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shivsangram leader Vinayak Mete on June 16. Five members of the commission out of a total nine, were present today. It conducted 35 hearings out of 102 cases. Commission members said that a division wise hearing would be held in the coming days and a sub-committee would be set up as per the need.