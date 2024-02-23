Outram Ghat closure cripples Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's economy

Lack of a proper alternative route have created a significant economic burden for the region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The closure of the 11 km long Outram Ghat on National Highway 211 for the past seven months has significantly impacted the economy of the district and surrounding regions. The lack of an alternative route following the cancellation of the tunnel project has further exacerbated the situation.

The situation has been further compounded by the absence of a viable alternative route following the cancellation of the tunnel project. This has left authorities scrambling, forcing them to divert heavy traffic through the already dilapidated Talwada Ghat. However, this temporary solution proved short-lived as Talwada Ghat itself was subsequently closed for repairs, adding further strain to an already precarious situation.

Over 4,000 heavy vehicles, carrying essential goods and raw materials for local industries, are now forced to take lengthy detours, significantly impacting their operations and delivery schedules. This diversion has also resulted in a worrying trend – vehicles are increasingly bypassing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar altogether, potentially shifting economic activity towards Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Economic impact on local community

The local business community has borne the brunt of the economic fallout. Petrol pumps, hotels, and garages situated along the route have witnessed a sharp decline in business since August 2023, when the ghat was first shut down for heavy vehicles. The disruption in vegetable transportation from across the ghat has also delivered a harsh blow to farmers livelihoods, jeopardizing their income and impacting the overall supply chain.

Petrol sales decline

Petrol pump sales have dropped by a staggering two-thirds, highlighting the extent of the economic downturn. Toll revenue on the Solapur-Dhule highway has plummeted due to the drastic reduction in traffic flow.

Alternative set has challenges

While the authorities have proposed diverting traffic through the Nandgaon-Malegaon-Yewla-Vaijapur route as a temporary solution during Talwada Ghat's repairs, this alternative comes with its own set of challenges. The road itself is damaged and requires immediate attention, adding another 50 km to essential journeys. This extended distance has the potential to trigger price hikes for consumers, further burdening the already strained economy.