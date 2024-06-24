Outstanding response to Campus Club membership registration!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times Campus Club has seen an overwhelming response to its membership registration, which began eight days ago. Students from various schools are enthusiastically participating in this initiative. For a registration fee of just ₹300, students receive a free combo set worth ₹649, including a tiffin and water bottle.

The Campus Club is open to students from nursery to 10th grade. Lokmat Times has provided this platform to help students develop their talent. Throughout the year, the club organises competitions in handwriting, drawing, patriotic songs, talent hunt exams and various games through Mahagames LTCC Cricket Tournament and a lot more. This year-long initiative offers students opportunities in their favourite activities, helping them achieve excellence. Renowned personalities from across the country are invited to guide the students, providing them with new learning experiences. The organisers have urged students to register soon and become members.

Coupons worth ₹4,000

Members of the Campus Club will receive coupons worth ₹4,000 totally free with no hidden charges. These coupons can be used to get free items such as pizza, burgers, ice cream, dental check-ups, mugs, pens, and stationery.

Lucky draw worth ₹2 lakh

Students who become Campus Club members will have the chance to win prizes worth up to ₹2 lakh through a lucky draw. The prizes include items like earbuds, pen drives, sunglasses, whiteboards, sports bags, study tables, sports T-shirts, and coffee mugs.

Air travel experience

Through the Campus Club, students will also have the opportunity to experience air travel. This state-level lucky draw will provide students with a trip from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Delhi.

So hurry up, don’t miss the chance!

For more information call:

7709890723

94222 91166

94239 31873