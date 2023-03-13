Outstanding Schools of Europe Conference

They engaged in discussions and spoke on a variety of topics, including curriculum development, teaching methodologies, student engagement, and the use of technology in education and shared their own experiences and successes in these areas.

On day one, delegates discussed ideas about rethinking education for the 21st century. Topics like professional learning without limits and leveraging technology to supercharge teaching and learning were discussed.

The other programmes on day one included a panel discussion on Voice and Choice: How can a student agency and education co-design benefit long-term student outcomes? , a case study presentation based on the benefits of Evidence-based Assessment practices, a presentation on the topic Change Management, a session on Leveraging data to maximise school outcomes, a panel discussion on women in leadership at European International schools, a discussion on maintaining the momentum on how European International Schools create, sustain and measure whole school approaches to Inclusion.

The activities on the day two included a keynote presentation on a more modern and clear view of education in 2023, an interesting wordplay session Pause, Reset, Play which helped reimagine education in 2023 and a presentation on totally inclusive school cultures.

Principal D’Cruize said, "We were able to learn about new trends and strategies in education." Zaeem Rahim said, “The conference was an excellent opportunity to network with other educators and learn from their experiences.”