Over 1 L citizens registered as health employees to get 1st Covid dose

Aurangabad, May 9:

Around one lakh citizens registered as health workers to get the first Covid dose in the last years. The administration started a vaccination campaign around a year ago in view of Covid's spread. In the first phase, health and frontline workers were given a preference in the drive. There were long queues outside the health centres for the vaccination considering the seriousness of the situation. With a view to getting vaccinated immediately, around one lakh people registered themselves as health workers.

Zilla Parishad (ZP) administrator said that they had got information through the registration details on ‘Cowin App’ that one lakh persons got vaccinated immediately.

When the administrator was asked about the number of those people who took the second dose, he replied that many of them did not take their second dose.

He said that the citizens had made their fake registration as health workers at the different primary health centres for the first dose during the outbreak period while most of them had not taken the second dose.

Box

The Government started vaccination campaigns for the first and second doses last year in view of the first and second Covid waves.