Over 10K candidates appear for MPSC exam

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Nearly 78 per cent of candidates were present for the preliminary examination conducted by Maharashtra State Public Service Commission (MPSC) at 39 centres in the city on Sunday.

According to details, 12,759 youths registered for the test in the district. There were two sessions. Over 10,000 (78.55 per cent) candidates were present for the examination in the morning paper that was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. Similarly, 9,936 (77.87 per cent) youths remained present in the second session which was held between 3 pm and 5 pm. A total of 2,736 were absent in the first session while 2,823 did not turn up in the second session.

It may be noted that the MPSC published an advertisement on May 11, 2022, for the recruitment in the different categories through preliminary examination-2022.

The recruitment included 33 posts of deputy collectors, 41 posts of deputy superintendents of police, assistant commissioners-State Tax (47), deputy chief executive officers (14),

deputy registrars (cooperative societies)- two, education officers (20), project officers (ITDP)-six posts, tehsildars (25), Assistant Group Development Officers (Group B)-80, deputy superintendents of Lands Records (three), assistant registrars for Co-operative Societies (two), deputy education officer (25 posts) and assistant project officer (42).

Strict bandobast; attendance recorded through retina scanning

There was a strict police bandobast at all the centres. Candidates' attendance was registered through retina scanning. Therefore, there was a long queue at the centres from 8 am to 10 am.

The number of examinees was high in the morning session compared to the afternoon session. The recording of each activity of every examination hall was done through Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. Mobile jammers were also installed in the examination hall. A total of 1,505 officers and employees were pressed into the examination work.

53 pc absent in Staff Selection exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) examination-2021 at eight centres in the city today. A total of 1834 candidates were called for the examination. Of them, only 858 (46.78 pc) candidates appeared for the examination while 976 candidates were absent.