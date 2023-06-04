Over 11.5 K candidates appeared for MPSC prelim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 11,692 candidates appeared for the combined Maharashtra Civil Services Gazatted Preliminary examination conducted at 47 centres of the city on Sunday by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

A total of 3,660 youths were absent. According to the details, the MPSC made available a hall ticket for the test on May 26.

The preliminary examination was held in the two sessions today. The first session was from 10 am to 12 noon while the candidates took the second session between 3 pm and 5 pm.

There were 200 marks for 100 questions in the first paper while students attempted 80 questions in the second paper of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (C-SAT) for 200 marks.

A total of 15,352 candidates registered for the examinations while 11,692 were present at 47 centres. There was darkness in many examination centres as there was power failure because of the storm. The examinees faced difficulties while solving the questions. Two hours were given for each paper. There is a negative marking.

Combined test for different posts

This was a combined examination for the 295 posts of grades A and B in direct service in the General Administration Department, 130 posts of Engineering service grades A and B in the Water Conservation Department, 15 posts of Electric Engineering grade B in the Public Works Department, 39 posts of Inspectors (grade B) in Food and Civil Supply Department and 194 posts of grade-B in Food and Drugs Administration Department.