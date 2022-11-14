Over 1.5 L degrees to be conferred on UG, PG, Ph D holders

Aurangabad: More than 1.5 lakh degrees will be conferred to undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D holders in the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to be held on November 19.

Of them, 565 candidates are Ph D holders followed by M Phil (five), postgraduate (2028) and 1.2 lakh graduates. All of the candidates completed their courses between October 2021 and April 2021 examination sessions.

The Management Council members in their recent meeting approved the proposal of awarding degrees to these candidates. During the convocation ceremony, only Ph D holders will get the degree while UG and PG candidates from the university will able to collect their degrees from the respective counters on the day of the function.

There are 486 UG and PG colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. The colleges will have to hold their independent convocation ceremony after November 19 to present the degrees to their students.

Pioneer of SuperComputer and Maharashtra Bhusan Dr Vijay Bhatkar will be the chief guest while Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari will preside over it. The university will honour NCP chief MP Sharad Pawar and union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari with a D Litt degree.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the MC meeting while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, joint director of higher Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Satish Deshpande and director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza were also present.

The faculty-wise number of degrees to be awarded is as follows;

Faculty--------Ph D---M Phil---PG---UG

Science and Technology-170-------02------------------917-----26,797

Humanities----------------209----------02----------------765------63,578

Commerce and Management--82-----0------------203-----------8,829

Interdisciplinary------------10---------------01---------109-----------3605

Only registered researchers get degree

The Bamu administration carried out a registration process for Ph D holders to receive the degree from dignitaries in the convocation ceremony.