Over 1,500 young artists participate in 28 competitions in 2 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 1,500 boys and girls from different colleges presented their art in 28 competitions in six categories on Thursday, the second day of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

The CYF was kicked off by Marathi movie actors at Shrujanrang on Wednesday. Nearly 700 youths participated in 13 competitions on the first day.

More than 800 young artists participated in 14 competitions at six stages on the second day today.

They presented their talent in Group Singing (Indian) between 9 am and 2 pm and Sugam Gayan-Bhartiya between 2 pm and 10 at the Shrujanrang stage followed by Vasudeo from 9 am to 12 noon, Gondhal from 12 noon to 4 pm and Powada from 4 pm to 10 pm at Lokrang stage, Classical Dance from 9 am to 1 pm, Skit from 1 pm to 4 pm and one-act-play from 4 pm to 12 am at Natyarang stage, Classical Singing from 9 am to 5 pm and Classical Instruments from 5 pm to 8 pm at Naadrang stage, Poetry Recitation from 9 am to 7 pm and Quiz Contest-written from 11 am to 12 noon at Shabdarang stage, Spot Photography from 9 am to 11.30 am and Rangoli 11.30 am to 2 pm at Lalirang stage.

Box

Today’s competitions

The stage and competition-wise schedule of October 6 is as follows;

--Shrujanrang Stage (near Dramatics Department): Jalsa (9 am to 12 noon), Folk Instruments (12 noon to 2 pm) and Lawni (2 pm to 10 pm)

--Lokrang (Auditorium Parkin): Flok Songs (9 am onwards) and Folk plays (12 noon onwards)

--Natyarang (auditorium): Mimicry (9 am onwards) and Folk Dance (2 pm onwards)

--Naadrang (Kabaddi stadium: Sugam Gayan-Bhartiya (9 am onwards)

--Shabdrang (GMNIRD Department): Debate (9 am onwards) and Quiz Contest-oral (11 am onwards)