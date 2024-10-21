Over 1.56 crore voters to decide fate of 46 legislators in upcoming elections
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2024 09:10 PM2024-10-21T21:10:08+5:302024-10-21T21:10:08+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations for the legislative assembly elections are underway in 46 constituencies of Marathwada after ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Preparations for the legislative assembly elections are underway in 46 constituencies of Marathwada after the Lok Sabha elections. The total number of voters in the region has reached 1.56 crore. Since the last Lok Sabha election, the voter count has increased by over 2.42 lakh. The last date for voter registration was October 19. Hence the strength of voters with an increased figure will be released soon.
The number of polling centres has now risen to 16,826. According to administrative sources, there are 81.46 lakh male voters, 74.87 lakh female voters, and 512 others.
Increase in polling centres
The number of polling centres has increased from 16,183 during the Lok Sabha elections to 16,826 now, an increase of 643 centres. This rise was due to a drop in voter turnout in urban areas during the Lok Sabha elections.
Box
Breakdown of Polling Centres in Marathwada
Name of District Number of Polling Centres
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,264
Jalna: 1,755
Parbhani: 1,623
Hingoli: 1,015
Nanded: 3,088
Latur: 2,142
Dharashiv: 1,523
Beed: 2,416
TOTAL: 16,826
Box
District-wise Voters Population
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 31,76,830
Jalna: 16,23,943
Parbhani: 15,32,307
Hingoli: 9,74,541
Nanded: 27,51,638
Latur: 20,16,990
Dharashiv: 13,94,012
Beed: 21,97,830
Box
Voter Turnout in the 2019 Elections
The voter percentages for various parties during the 2019 elections were as follows:
BJP: 40.5 per cent (pc)
Shiv Sena: 18.2 pc
NCP: 18.8 pc
