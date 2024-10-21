Over 1.56 crore voters to decide fate of 46 legislators in upcoming elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Preparations for the legislative assembly elections are underway in 46 constituencies of Marathwada after the Lok Sabha elections. The total number of voters in the region has reached 1.56 crore. Since the last Lok Sabha election, the voter count has increased by over 2.42 lakh. The last date for voter registration was October 19. Hence the strength of voters with an increased figure will be released soon.

The number of polling centres has now risen to 16,826. According to administrative sources, there are 81.46 lakh male voters, 74.87 lakh female voters, and 512 others.

Increase in polling centres

The number of polling centres has increased from 16,183 during the Lok Sabha elections to 16,826 now, an increase of 643 centres. This rise was due to a drop in voter turnout in urban areas during the Lok Sabha elections.

Box

Breakdown of Polling Centres in Marathwada

Name of District Number of Polling Centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,264

Jalna: 1,755

Parbhani: 1,623

Hingoli: 1,015

Nanded: 3,088

Latur: 2,142

Dharashiv: 1,523

Beed: 2,416

TOTAL: 16,826

Box

District-wise Voters Population

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 31,76,830

Jalna: 16,23,943

Parbhani: 15,32,307

Hingoli: 9,74,541

Nanded: 27,51,638

Latur: 20,16,990

Dharashiv: 13,94,012

Beed: 21,97,830

Box

Voter Turnout in the 2019 Elections

The voter percentages for various parties during the 2019 elections were as follows:

BJP: 40.5 per cent (pc)

Shiv Sena: 18.2 pc

NCP: 18.8 pc

Congress: 18.1 pc