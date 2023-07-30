Over 17 K teachers found reluctant to Shikshak Prerena Pariksha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 17,000 teachers appeared reluctant for ‘Shikshak Prerna Pariksha’ conducted by the office of divisional commissioner, on Sunday.

The examination was optional for the teachers' first to 12 standards. There are 17,877 teachers in Zilla Parishad and private-aided schools in the district. Of them, only 3,189 registered for the examination. Of them, only 457 turned up for the examination. The percentage of teachers present is 3.80. This raised a question about the teachers of the district lacking quality.

It may be noted that Sunil Kendrekar, before his retirement as divisional commissioner conducted a survey of schools' education quality. In the survey, he found that the quality of education declined in Marathwada. So, he decided to conduct an examination of teachers in all ZP and 100 per cent private-aided schools of eight districts. As per the decision, the examination was optional.

Various teachers' unions opposed and boycott the type of examination. In the meanwhile, Sunil Kendrekar took voluntary retirement, so, there was a question on holding the test. But, divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad instructed the administration to conduct the test as per the schedule.

The examination was held at 93 centres in the eight districts. There were 11 centres in the district while only 3,189 teachers, out of a total 17, 877, registered for it. Of them, 457 turned up on the first day of the test. This means 17,420 teachers appear reluctant to the examination.

Box

Teachers' attendance in 3 papers

A total of 3,189 candidates registered for the first day while 491 of appeared for the Chemistry paper of the first session followed by 464 who appeared for the next Chemistry paper and 457 for the last Biology paper. The statistics also revealed that the attendance of teachers appearing for each paper has decreased.

School type-----Teachers Type---Registered--Attendence

ZP Schools-------7,148-----------1384-------------115

Private Schools--10,729---------1805--------------342

Total---------------17,877----------3,189--------------457

Box

Tomorrow papers

The schedule for papers to be held on July 31 are as follows

Subjects-------------------timing

Mathematics----------10 am to 11am

English---------------11.30 am to 12.30 pm

History-Geography-----1 pm to 2 pm