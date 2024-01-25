Over 1700 youths got jobs in 100 campus placements & mega job fairs

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the competition for employment increasing, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) succeeded in getting jobs for more than 1700 undergraduate and postgraduate youths through 100 campus placements and jobs fairs during the last three academic years.

Training and Placement Officer (TPO) of Bamu Dr Girish Kale said that university departments and affiliated colleges have appointed faculty coordinators to implement various activities conducted by this Cell.

“Around 30-35 job fairs and two mega placements are being in each academic year to facilitate students to provide maximum possible job opportunities along with training for the students and teachers,” he said.

He said the Placement Cell works in collaboration with Bamu’s Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Guidance Centres, which holds various employability skill enhancement programs, competitions and activities every year to develop students and groom them.

“Mega Job-Fair is one of the major and important activity of TPC. We take much efforts for months together to communicate this Job-Fair to companies in and around the city. Companies from MIDC areas like Chikalthana, Waluj, Shendra, Paithan, Railway Station are invited to participate and post as much as vacancies in this Job-Fair. We visit personally to inform them about this event and invite them to participate,” he asserted.

More 115 companies conducted over 100 small and mega-jobs drives in the campus in threes. Over 5,000 UG and PG candidates participated in the job fairs while 1700 of them got placements. An average 550 students have received jobs every day since 2020-21. Not just this, the university, through Placement Cell, organised 500 group and personal counselling sessions along with 10 career counselling workshops. The faculty development and skills training program in coordination with Infosys is being implemented for teachers and students. A totalof 2,600 students and 55 teachers were benefited from the training.

Box

Various activities of Placement Cell

-Mega Job-Fair

-Career Counselling Workshops / Sessions Value Added Training Programs / Courses

-Visit to various industries and organsiations to explore opportunities for students

-Personal and group counsellings on available career, job market and opportunities

-Faculty Development Training (Train The Trainer) in coordination with Infosys.

Box

Job fairs & drives

Year--------Companies---No of participants----Students selected

2020-21-------32-----------------600-------------------654

2021-22-------37-----------------2100------------------524

2022-23-------46-----------------2400------------------536

Box

500 Personal & Group Counselling sessions for career and job marks held

Year------Personal Counseling---Group Counselling

2020-21-------153------------------------15

2021-22-------176------------------------21

2022-23------122----------------------18

Box

Career Counselling Workshops

Year-------------Workshops Conducted----Benefitted Students

2020-21------------------4------------------------200

2021-22------------------3------------------------180

2022-23-----------------3-------------------------340