Over 18.2 K candidates to take MahaTET today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) will conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2024 at 26 centres in the city on November 10.

A total of 18,293 candidates will appear for the test in two sessions. A video shooting of each examination centre will be carried out to put a check on any kind of malpractice. The first paper will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm while aspiring teachers will take the second paper from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 8414 candidates registered for the first session while 9,879 youths for the second paper. The names of some of the centres are Maulana Azad College, Deogiri Junior College, SBES’s College of Art and Commerce, Vivekanand College, R J International School, Agrasen Vidya Mandir and Woodridge High School.

Those who qualify paper-I will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher from standard first to fifth. The youths who clear paper II will be eligible for the post of teacher in schools which have standards from sixth to eighth.

Mediums for test

MahaTET- will be conducted in different mediums. They are Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada and Hindi