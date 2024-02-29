Over 1.86 L students to appear for SSC exams beginning today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 1.86 lakh students will appear for the SSC examinations at 638 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), beginning on March 1. The MSBSHSE will conduct the examinations in nine divisions of the State between March 1 and 26.

The Board officials said that 1,86,814 students from 2,737 schools of the five districts have registered for the examinations.

It has released the list of sensitive and hyper-sensitive examination centres in the division. The centres and their chiefs, through online meetings, were given instructions to ensure copy-free examinations. There will be flying squads in each district. The video recording of sensitive centres will be done. A total of 63 custodians were also appointed in five districts for the examination.

Box

War Room

A war room was made in the divisional office of the MSBSHSE to monitor examinations closely in the five districts.

Also, there will be a control room in the secondary education department at the district level. The control room will have officers and employees keeping an eye on students and employees working on the examinations works.

Assistant observer of each district was asked to keep their mobile camera during the examination timing.

Box

District-wise candidates

District-wise number of students appearing for examination are as follows

District---------------------Center-------examinees

Chh Sambhajinagar--------232-----------66,989

Beed----------------------156------------42,464

Parbhani-------------------93-------------28,752

Jalna----------------------103------------32,325

Hingoli---------------------54------------16,284

Total----------------------638----------1,86,814