Over 20 K candidates confirm admission in 11th Std

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 20,000 students confirmed their admissions to the 11th standard in Arts, Commerce and Science streams of the junior colleges of the district until Saturday evening.

It may be noted that the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the 11th admissions began in June for the academic year 2025-26. The first CAP round is underway.

There are 1102, government-aided, partially aided, self-financed and unaided junior colleges and higher secondary schools in the district which have 1,14,440 seats of Arts, Commerce and Science. Of them, 20,953 seats were filled so far.

Box

Instructions for next round

--The seats will be allotted for the second CAP round on July 17

--The students will get a message on their mobile phone about it

--The cut-off list for this round will also be displayed.

--Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm it between July 18 and 21

--The colleges will confirm the students on the basis of document verification and cancel admission on request.

--The vacancy for the third round will be released on July 23

Box

The faculty-wise number of colleges, seats and candidates confirmed admissions is as follows;

Stream---colleges--- seats---admitted students

Arts------ 431--------42,790--5402

Commerce—223----21990---1867

Science------448-----49,660--13,684

Box

Total colleges, seats and admitted students

Type ---- Colleges---seats----admission confirmed

--Aided------149--- 22580----------6,298

--Government--8-------- 960---------- 97

--Partially Aided—245----26,200---7,362

--Self Financed—601------55,020--5,619

--Un-Aided-------99-------- 9680----1577

--Total---------1102------11,4440--20,953