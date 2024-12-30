Over 20 persons were injured in 14 accidents due to nylon manja

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sale of nylon thread, used to cut kite strings, has become a headache for the police administration. Many citizens are getting injured due to this, while the judiciary is raising serious concerns. As a result, the police have been forced to take immediate action by stepping out onto the streets to curb the sale of this dangerous string.

Last year, many citizens were injured in the city due to nylon manja, also known as Chinese thread. Among the injured, several children were seriously hurt, prompting the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court to issue a stern reprimand to both the police and the municipal administration. As a result, the police began taking action as Makar Sankranti approached. On January 14, a large number of kites are flown for the festival. However, this year, children and young people started flying kites as early as November.

Over 20 were injured in 14 serious incidents

On October 26, a motorcycle rider was injured due to the kite string in the Mill Corner area. Following this, in nearly 14 incidents, more than 20 citizens were injured. On December 23, within an hour, seven people were injured due to the kite string near Champa Chowk, while one young man was injured in Naregaon.

Sale of nylon manja leads to custody

The government has imposed a ban on the sale of nylon manja. Anyone found using or selling it faces legal action under Sections 15 and 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 - and under Sections 110 and 223 of Bhartiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). The city police have also made arrests in such cases. Recently, the Jinsi police arrested accused Ahmed Nazir Ahmed, and the court sentenced him to two days of police custody.

What precautions should two-wheeler riders take?

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler protects kite strings.

Always wear a scarf or a large-sized handkerchief before going outside.

Keep the speed of the two-wheeler low so that if the kite string gets caught, you can quickly grab it with your hand and move it aside.

Install a half-round-shaped guard made of bamboo or other metals on the bike's handle for additional protection.