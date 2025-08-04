Over 2000 students compete in LT Campus Club Rapid Chess

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Lokmat Times Campus Club, in association with the Aurangabad District Chess Association (ADCA), successfully hosted a Rapid Chess Tournament at Lokmat Bhavan, on Sunday. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 2000 participants from schools across the city competing with great enthusiasm.

The tournament was held in three categories: Classes 1st to 4th, 5th to 7th, and 8th to 10th, with separate matches for boys and girls. The competition followed a knockout format.

The flawless execution of the event was made possible by the support and collaboration of the ADCA. Four winners (1st to 4th position) were declared in each category, and every participant received a certificate of participation.

The prize distribution ceremony held in the evening was graced by eminent personalities from the academic and sports community. Manish Patil, Director of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Deccan Military School; Akash Solunke, Director of Vidyalankar Classes and Founder of CSR International School and Vidyalankar Junior College; along with Mithun Waghmare and Vilas Rajput from the ADCA distributed the prizes and appreciated the budding talents.

The Campus Club team thanked all schools, participants, and supporters for making this event a grand success. The initiative continues to promote logical thinking, strategic planning, and sportsmanship among students.

For participation in

future competitions

For future competitions and Campus Club activities, interested schools can register by sending their details via WhatsApp to 7709890723.