Over 2.25 lakh pregnant women, newborns and students vaccinated in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

District health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar has appealed to every family to register on the ‘U-WIN’ portal to ensure smooth and efficient immunisation. By the end of December, a total of 2,22,779 beneficiaries in the district had completed full immunisation. Since April 2025, as many as 25,864 immunisation sessions have been organised across the district.

Under the national immunisation programme, pregnant women, newborns and school students are vaccinated throughout the year. The health department has implemented the revised national immunisation schedule and strengthened monitoring mechanisms to ensure effective coverage. Irrespective of whether a child is born in a government or private hospital, it is mandatory to administer three essential vaccines hepatitis-B, zero polio and bcg at birth to protect infants from serious diseases. All vaccines under routine immunisation are available free of cost at government health institutions.

To make immunisation more accessible, the government of India's ‘U-WIN’ digital platform has proved useful. The platform enables registration of pregnant women, real-time tracking of vaccinations for children from birth to 16 years against 10 preventable diseases, digital vaccination certificates and sms alerts. Beneficiaries can avail immunisation services at any centre across the country. The portal also ensures easy access to vaccination records, preventing difficulties during overseas travel for education or employment, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and district maternal and child health officer Dr Vishal Bendre said.