Over 24 K students registered for poly admissions in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar: Nearly 24,000 candidates registered for the post-SSC polytechnic course admissions in Marathwada for the academic year 2024-25.

It may be noted that online registration for polytechnic admissions began in May end. The last date of registration was July 18. The final merit list was displayed on July 25.

The candidates were allowed to submit option forms for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) between July 25 and 29. The seats were allotted provisionally on July 31. Those who were allotted seats were asked to confirm admission in the first CAP round up to August 6.

There are more than 16,000 seats in 60 Government and private polytechnics at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts. More than 24,000 students applied for the different branches in the polytechnics of the districts. There are 10 Government polytechnics with 3,850 seats. The Government polytechnics drew a good response last year with 100 per cent seats filled.

Box

2nd CAP round

--Vacant seats will be displayed provisionally on August 7

--Online Submission of option form of CAP Round- II through candidate’s login can be done from August 8 to 12

--The seats will be allotted provisionally on August 14

--Those who are allotted seats will have to report to the institute and confirm the admission between August 16 and 20.