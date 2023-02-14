Over 2.40 L candidates registered for MahaTAIT

Aurangabad:

More than 2.40 lakh youths have registered for the Maharashtra Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha TAIT)-2022 to be conducted between February 22 and March 3.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) started online registration of the test for teachers recruitment on January 31 after a gap of five years. The last date of registration was February 12.

Over 2.40 lakh candidates have registered for the recruitment examination that will be organised online from February 22 and March 3. The hall ticket will be made available from February 17 onwards.

Nearly 30,000 posts of teachers are likely to be filled in local self-bodies.

No change in schedule

There was a demand from various teachers and youths organisations to extend the registration and test date so that candidates can get sufficient time for the preparations. The registration date was extended up to February 12 from February 8, but, the examination will be held on the same dates.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) which was appointed by MSCE as an agency for holding the examination. A meeting of IBPS and MSCE was conducted recently. The IBPS officers said that the examination cannot be postponed as other recruitment tests would be organised after March 3.