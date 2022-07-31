Over 28 K students took scholarship exams in district

Aurangabad, July 31:

More than 28,000 students appeared for the scholarship examination held at 348 centres in the district.

According to details, a total of 32,493 students of fifth and eighth standards registered for the examination from various parts of the district. Of them, 28,820 students (89 per cent) appeared for the examination while 11 per cent (3,637) examinees were absent.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) was to hold the test on July 20, however, after the weather department forecast heavy rainfall across the state, it had to be postponed.

Of the total registered students, 15,486 class V students were present for the pre-upper primary scholarship examination, while nearly 13, 334 students of class VIII took the pre-secondary scholarship test.

There were 147 exam centres for class V students and 199 for class VIII students. The flying squads visited the centres to curb exam malpractices.

There are students of Marathi, English, Hindi and Urdu medium at the centres of nine tehsils and city areas including Kannad, Paithan, Vaijapur, Khuldabad, Sillod and Phulambri. There were two papers, each of 90-minute duration and carrying 75 multiple type choice questions.

The officers from Education Department claimed that the examination for the students of standard fifth and eighth were held smooth in both city and rural areas.