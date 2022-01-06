Over 29L farmers get Sanman Yojana benefit

Aurangabad, Jan 6: More than 29.66 lakh farmers from Marathwada have got the benefit of Prime Minister's Kisan Sanman Yojana. The 10th installment of the scheme has been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. The Central Government launched PM Kisan Sanman Yojana with an objective of helping the farmers of the country.

Under this scheme, Rs 2000 is deposited in the bank accounts of eligible farmers after every four months. Farmers in Government and semi-government services do not get the scheme benefit. The amount deposited in the accounts of ineligible farmers is being recovered.

The actual scheme amount along with interest has been recovered from many farmers in the region. The district-wise number of beneficiaries is as follows; Aurangabad (3.95 lakh) Jalna (3.70 lakh), Parbhani (3.15 lakh), Hingoli (2.15 lakh), Beed (5.23 lakh), Latur (3.32 lakh), Osmanabad (2.95 lakh) and Nanded (5.18 lakh).