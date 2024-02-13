Over 300 complaints logged on 'Aaple Sarkar' portal in a year

Highest complaints against revenue department

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Residents facing delays in government services can now file complaints online through the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal, with a mandatory resolution time frame of 21 days. Most grievances, primarily concerning revenue administration, have been reported, totaling over 300 complaints in the last year.

The majority of complaints, numbering 124, pertain to revenue administration, followed closely to 100 with Zilla Parishad (ZP) administration. The portal serves as a platform for citizens to voice concerns regarding ZP revenue administration and daily affairs.

Prompt resolution and progress

Of the complaints registered, more than 250 have been swiftly addressed, with grievances related to other departments referred to the relevant authorities. Deputy collector Prabhoday Mule said that complaints are promptly forwarded to the respective departments for resolution, ensuring effective governance.