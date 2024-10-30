Over 32 lakh eligible voters registered in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Election Officer (DEO) and District Collector Deelip Swami today announced that there are 32.02 lakh (32,02,751) eligible voters in the district. It includes 16.63 lakhs (16,63,186) male voters, 15.39 lakhs (15,39,421) female voters, and 144 from the third gender.

While addressing the press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the collector also mentioned that over 5,000 duplicate names have been removed from the voter list. Deputy DEO Devendra Katke was also present on the occasion.

40 sensitive polling centres

The district has a total of 3,273 voting centres, which include 1,290 in urban areas and 1,983 in rural areas, with 40 centres identified as needing additional vigilance. Among these, 10 centres are classified as extremely sensitive. To ensure compliance with the election code of conduct, 102 mobile survey teams, 150 stationary survey teams, 46 video monitoring teams, and 13 video inspection teams have been deployed, said the district collector.

Planning for 20K personnel

For the elections, a total of 20,314 personnel are planned, with 15,710 required for manpower. Training for 18,500 staff members has already been completed. The district has appointed 359 area officers, along with 38 reserve area officers, totalling 397 area officers ready for deployment.

Voting equipment ready

The district is equipped with 9,309 electronic voting machines (EVMs), 4,516 control units (CUs), and 4,610 VVPAT machines. Initial testing of these machines has been completed, and they have been sent to the respective assembly constituencies.

Voters Population in Each Assembly Constituency:

Sillod: 3,57,985

Kannad: 3,32,738

Phulambri: 3,70,703

Aurangabad Central: 3,68,970

Aurangabad West: 4,07,097

Aurangabad East: 3,54,633

Paithan: 3,25,353

Gangapur: 3,64,770

Vaijapur: 3,20,502

Total: 32,02,751