Over 3.48 L candidates to take HSC & SSC exams in A’bad divi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 19, 2023 07:05 PM 2023-02-19T19:05:02+5:30 2023-02-19T19:10:50+5:30
Aurangabad: More than 3.48 lakh students will take HSC and SSC examinations in the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in February-March 2023.
Over 1.68 lakh students from 1360 higher secondary schools and junior colleges registered for the HSC examination. These candidates will take their examination at 430 centres in the division, between February 21 and March 21.
Similarly, More than 1.80 lakh students from 2614 schools applied for the SSC examination. They will appear for the papers at 629 centres from March 2 to 25. More than 120 custodians were appointed to take care of question papers, answer books and other examination materials.
Candidates reach centres 30 minutes in advanced
The State Board instructed all the examinees of 12th and 10 to reach the examination centres 30 minutes before the paper’s commencement. Also, the students will be given 10 minutes extra time to read the question papers.
District-wise candidates in division
The district-wise number of HSC, and SSC candidates and their centres in the Aurangabad division are as follows;
District--------------HSC Std--------SSC Std------------centres
Aurangabad---------60,400----------64,593---------------384
Beed-----------------38,929-----------41,521---------------257
Jalna-----------------24,366-----------27,800---------------152
Parbhani------------31,127-----------30,676---------------180
Hingoli-------------13,441------------15,620----------------86