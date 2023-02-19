Over 3.48 L candidates to take HSC & SSC exams in A’bad divi

Aurangabad: More than 3.48 lakh students will take HSC and SSC examinations in the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in February-March 2023.

Over 1.68 lakh students from 1360 higher secondary schools and junior colleges registered for the HSC examination. These candidates will take their examination at 430 centres in the division, between February 21 and March 21.

Similarly, More than 1.80 lakh students from 2614 schools applied for the SSC examination. They will appear for the papers at 629 centres from March 2 to 25. More than 120 custodians were appointed to take care of question papers, answer books and other examination materials.

Candidates reach centres 30 minutes in advanced

The State Board instructed all the examinees of 12th and 10 to reach the examination centres 30 minutes before the paper’s commencement. Also, the students will be given 10 minutes extra time to read the question papers.

District-wise candidates in division

The district-wise number of HSC, and SSC candidates and their centres in the Aurangabad division are as follows;

District--------------HSC Std--------SSC Std------------centres

Aurangabad---------60,400----------64,593---------------384

Beed-----------------38,929-----------41,521---------------257

Jalna-----------------24,366-----------27,800---------------152

Parbhani------------31,127-----------30,676---------------180

Hingoli-------------13,441------------15,620----------------86